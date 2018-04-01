Karan Johar can’t keep calm because his daughter called him ‘papa’ for the first time

Karan Johar has the biggest reason for a celebration on Saturday. The Bollywood director was on cloud nine because his year-old daughter called him ‘papa’ for the first time.

“She said ‘papa’! It’s time for my mini meltdown!,” he tweeted about his daughter Roohi from Dubai on Saturday night. It is not known if she was with him in Dubai or he heard the golden words over the phone.

Karan also has a son, Yash, named after his late father while Roohi is a rearrangement of his mother Hiroo’s name. The twins were born in February 2017 via a surrogate. They recently celebrated their first birthday which was attended by the biggest Bollywood stars.

She said "papa"! It’s time for my mini meltdown! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 31, 2018

The director posted a special message for Roohi on Mother’s Day on how he hopes she will be like her grandmother. “I was raised by a woman who had a strong mind...an independent mind and a solid soul...she taught me how to live a fearless life along with a strong sense of right and wrong! She also taught me the art of abandon! She made me the man I am....a man who is honoured to be raised by a woman of substance! Roohi my darling I hope I raise you to be just like your grandmother....#happywomensday,” he wrote with a picture of Roohi on Instagram.

Karan next venture is a Netflix’s Lust Stories. He is one of the four directors to contribute with a short film on stories of lust and love. The other three are Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

