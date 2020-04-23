Karan Johar is very embarrassed as son Yash finds his ‘Sex and Magic’ hoodie. Watch video

bollywood

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has been entertaining fans with adorable videos of his twins Yash and Roohi playing in his walk-in closet and, more often than not, dissing his taste in fashion. As Karan was filming a new video of ‘Lockdown with the Johars’, his son Yash found a hoodie with the words ‘Sex and Magic’ written on it, leaving him red-faced.

“’Yash, why are you holding this? Oh my God. I don’t know why you are holding this, I am very embarrassed,” Karan is heard saying in the video, which he shared on his Instagram stories.

Recently, Yash and Roohi made fun of one of Karan’s Manish Malhotra kurtas, and said that it looked like something that his mother Hiroo Johar would wear. Earlier, the children have criticised his “stupid” glasses and advised him to wear “simple clothes”.

Hiroo, too, seemed to be in agreement with Yash and Roohi, and said that Karan needs a complete makeover. “I feel you are wearing too much black, too much bling. Well, in short, I think you could reinvent yourself,” she told him in an earlier video.

On the work front, Karan was all set to begin shooting for his ambitious directorial venture, Takht. The Mughal era-set period drama was supposed to be shot in Italy and Spain, but these plans were stalled, owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Recently, Karan recently shared that he was donating to a number of relief funds through his production house, Dharma Productions. He has made contributions to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund, Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, Give India, Goonj and the Producers Guild of India, among others.

“With the lockdown being extended, it’s only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily wages for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don’t have clarity on where their next meal is coming from...and that can be scary...very scary. They are in this situation through no fault of their own and we believe it is our moral responsibility to help them as much as possibly we can,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

