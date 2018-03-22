Karan Johar pouts and cribs about going to the gym. Watch his hate story 5 here

Karan Johar is like you, me or anyone ever to walk the planet Earth. He too hates to go to the gym.

In a funny new video posted on Instagram, the Bollywood director sings a hateful poem for the gym and pouts halfway through it. “Evil thoughts come into my mind when I think of it. Negativity is all I have to offer. Disdain is the word I feel for it. I detest you, I hate you, gymnasium,” he says in the video as he pans the camera around his fans and the gym.

My hate story 5!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 22, 2018 at 8:09am PDT

Karan captioned the video “My hate story 5!!!!.” His fans on Instagram already love the video. “You had the pout in the start hahah OMG love uuuu,” wrote one. “Hate doesn’t suit you,” commented another.

While we did see him recently on screen in Welcome To New York, we have no clue what project he is working out for this time. He recently announced Sara Ali Khan as the lead in Ranveer Singh starrer, Simbaa. While Karan is the producer on the film, Rohit Shetty will direct the film. “Sara Ali Khan in #Simmba with @ranveersingh directed by @itsrohitshetty !!! Exciting times!! Releasing on the 28th of December 2018!! This winter gets hotter!,” he captioned the post.

His last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that released in 2016.

