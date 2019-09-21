Karan Johar reveals he cried on abolition of Article 377, says ‘next step is that gay marriages are allowed’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 15:47 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he cried the day Article 377 was abolished in India. The film producer was speaking at the The India Today Conclave 2019 where he opened up about his sexuality.

On being asked about his reaction to the abolition of the law that stated same-sex relationship a criminal offence, Karan said at the event, “I just woke up and I cried. I cried for the community. I cried for the fact that there was finally freedom. There was one love and equal love for our great country to have supported this. It was a historical judgement. I’m so glad that it is finally accepted legally, that you can love who you desire to without any legal pressures on them.”

He added, “That particular day, 6th of September, was ironically my father’s (Yash Chopra) birthday. I felt within me and for the community - freedom.”

Karan Johar at the launch of musicians Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash and Karsh Kale's music album Infinity in Mumbai. ( IANS )

He went on to talk about how it will eventually be accepted in the Indian society and added, “The next step is gay marriages are allowed in our country. That is the next step I aspire for as an Indian, as a human being, at a humanitarian level. I hope that happens very soon.”

Karan also spoke about being accused of throwing a drug party for his industry friends. He said he was “angered” over the baseless allegations and in future he will make sure to deal “strictly” with such accusations.

A video of Johar’s star-studded house party, which he shared on Instagram, created a storm with many people alleging that it was a ‘drug party’.

“I was amused how ridiculous it was. People were analysing ridiculous things... The next time there are people who make these baseless allegations and accusations, we will deal with that very strictly and on legal grounds if need be. This won’t be tolerated again.”

The director said the assumptions people made after watching the video was “ridiculous”. “Apparently you’re not allowed to scratch your nose, you’re apparently hiding something but it’s a phone charger, and you’re not supposed to mingle with your friends and have a chilled out evening, and apparently if a group of Bollywood celebrities is in a room then you’re obviously doing drugs!” He said on the night of the party, even his mother joined them for dinner and chat and the uproar which happened after the video was out angered him.

Also read: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas box office day 1: Karan Deol’s debut beats The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam, opens at Rs 1 cr

“Would I be stupid, in bright lights, to put out a video of a group of friends if there was a consumption of any medical substance? My mother lives on the same level as that particular drawing room. She was with us, had dinner with us, we chatted, it was that kind of evening. “She went back and this video was taken. After that there was this big uproar on social media and I was really angered with the kind of responses coming in,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 15:43 IST