Vicky Kaushal on drug party claims: ‘5 minutes before the video, Karan Johar’s mom sprinkled gangaajal on us’

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:22 IST

Weeks after a politician claimed that leading Bollywood actors used drugs at a party at Karan Johar’s house, actor Vicky Kaushal – among those present at the event – has clarified how the allegations took him by shock.

Karan had shared a video from his house party – which was attended by Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor, among others. MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had alleged that the video showed drug abuse. The claim was dismissed by many on the internet and later by Karan himself.

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Talking at India Today Conclave, Vicky said, “Karan called all of us, we’re just chilling. Three days before this, I had just recovered from dengue. I had been sitting at home for 10 days, and doctors were like, ‘you could get back to shoot’. Five minutes before the video was made, Karan’s mother was there, to put gangaajal on us as she had come back from some trip.”

He went on to say that Karan had tried to shoot the video earlier as well. “It was not the first take; he had attempted to make this video four times. Karan Johar even had a pout when he was shooting it. For the first video, we were all like ‘hey’, and by the fourth one, we were just like done. That scratch of the nose is a normal thing, I didn’t know it meant drugs. My expression was perfect. That reflection was also caught,” he said referring to him scratching his nose which was seen as a ‘proof’ of drug use.

The actor went on to say that he had no idea of the controversy that followed as he was away in Arunachal Pradesh. “The next day, I had gone to Tawang. I had no clue what was going on, I had no internet. I come back, meet my family, and was talking to them as I was with the military. I open Twitter and see ‘Hain?’, and went back to my parents and asked them ‘do you know about this?’ They said they didn’t want to tell me because I had no net,” the actor said..

Discussing how frivolous the claim was, Vicky said, “I was like, ‘kya ho raha hai’. If anything like that would go on, why would a person like Karan Johar, who has an empire, put up a video himself? Second, I thought I’m answerable to the law of the country. In a social media trial, it starts off as ‘hahaha they look drugged’, then it comes to ‘they’re actors, they do drugs’. When I’m driving my car, if I’m stopped for a breath analyser test, I’m giving that test to the law. If someone just stops me and asks randomly, ‘you’re drugged?’ It’s fair for people to assume things, but jumping to things is unfair.”

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 16:20 IST