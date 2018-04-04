Karan Johar reveals his Lust Stories first look: A married couple and Neha Dhupia. See pic

Filmmaker Karan Johar has unveiled the first look of his short film for the upcoming Netflix original Lust Stories and we haven’t seen a more jovial Neha Dhupia, Vicky Kaushal or Kiara Advani.

Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote on Instagram, “#luststories 4 Director’s! @zoieakhtar @anuragkashyap10 #dibaker and myself! Here’s a look at my short with @vickykaushal09 @kiaraaliaadvani and @nehadhupia produced by #ronniescrewvala and @ashidua on @netflix_in in June!!! WAtch this space!” Vicky and Kiara are seen in wedding attire in the pictures - while Vicky dons a cream-coloured sherwani, Kiara wears a red and green lehenga. In another picture, Neha and Kiara are seen sharing a fun moment in plain cotton sarees.

Sharing another picture from the short, Kiara revealed names of the characters: “Meet Megha and Paras this June on @netflix_in ! Truly grateful to be a part of this amazing anthology by four of India’s greatest directors and to be directed by my dream director @karanjohar Can’t wait for you all to watch Lust Stories.”

Lust Stories is being directed by four filmmakers - Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee, each directing a short story on love and lust.

Karan Johar had earlier said, “A theme of lust....a new age and dynamic platform...the company of prolific filmmakers...the vision of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala made this experience immensely sexy and satisfying! (no pun intended)...Lust Stories breaks ground and even tears the envelope at times! This one is worth the price of a subscription!”

Lust Stories features Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala and Bhumi Pednekar, apart from Vicky and Kiara.

After Love Per Square Foot, Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP is co-producing Lust Stories, their second collaboration with Netflix. Lust Stories will be available on Netflix in June 2018.

Follow @htshowbiz for more