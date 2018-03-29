Netflix’s new Indian original film will be a collaboration between Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee

Netflix on Thursday announced a new original film from India, Lust Stories. The title is directed by four veterans of the Indian film industry, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee, each directing a short story on love and lust.

Lust Stories features a talented cast of actors, including Radhika Apte, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Swati Shetty, Director of Content Acquisition, Netflix, said, “With universal themes, world-class talent and unique formats, Indian stories are loved among Netflix members around the world. It’s very exciting to continue our collaboration with RSVP and bring Lust Stories to the global entertainment-loving audience.”

Ronnie Screwvala said, “Lust Stories - four short films that deal with real life relationships in modern India and brought together as one film brilliantly under a common theme by Anurag, Dibaker, Karan and Zoya is a perfect premiere for global audiences on Netflix. Diverse global audiences will discover, engage and enjoy this movie.”

Anurag Kashyap said, “The opportunities that a streaming service such as Netflix provides to creators are unparalleled, with the freedom to execute our vision, reach new audiences in 190 countries and tell a memorable story. As audiences move towards enjoying entertainment online, I’m delighted to play a part in welcoming this shift in India.”

Anurag Kashyap in conversation with Vani Tripathi Tikoo (not in picture) during The Hit Man: Anurag Kashyap session in Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) at Diggi Palace in Rajasthan. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Karan Johar said, “A theme of lust....a new age and dynamic platform...the company of prolific filmmakers...the vision of Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala made this experience immensely sexy and satisfying! (no pun intended)...Lust Stories breaks ground and even tears the envelope at times! This one is worth the price of a subscription!”

Zoya Akhtar said “Viewers today demand freedom in how they consume entertainment and since our stories have evolved to reflect modern sensibilities, so should the medium. It’s very exciting to make my Netflix debut with this film, and I can’t wait to see how a world audience receives it.”

Dibakar Banerjee said, ”I feel incredibly lucky to be in this film, in this company, and the fact that this will be seen by people who want to see films with subjects and treatment like this. I already feel a lot smarter, cooler, and maybe more honest. Something traditional theatricals do not make you feel any more”.

Lust Stories is the second collaboration between Netflix and Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP after Love Per Square Foot. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and RSVP in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Lust Stories will be exclusively available to over 117 million Netflix members in 190 countries simultaneously in June 2018.

