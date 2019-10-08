Karan Johar’s emotional wish for Gauri Khan on her birthday: ‘To the strongest silent support system in my life’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 12:17 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a long and emotional note on Instagram to wish a happy birthday to his friend and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan. The ace interior designer, who is popularly known as the first lady of Bollywood, turns 49 on Tuesday.

Karan shared a picture of Gauri and wrote, “Happy birthday to the strongest silent support system in my life...the most real person I know...beautiful within and beautiful always ....and one must never be fooled with her blank stare because she is ridiculously on point with her observations! She makes me laugh with her manual of how to live a stress free life ( she knows what I am talking about) also am so proud with how she has created a solid professional zone for herself and is super successfully running a design enterprise...I love you so much Gauri! You don’t realise how much of a force you are in all our lives....shine on!! Happy birthday .”

Also read: Sanjay Kapoor says Shanaya is all set for Bollywood debut: ‘If right project happens tomorrow, she is ready for it’

Shah Rukh is currently on a break from acting projects and has often said that he is utilising the time to enjoy with his family and kids. Talking about the break, Gauri recently said, “I think it was required. I think more than anything else it’s high time he took this break and I’m happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of AbRam. So I am super excited. So if I’m not there for the little one, he’s there. It suits me. I think it’s a great, great idea,” she said in the interview. “I think he’ll be up and about very, very shortly.”

She also revealed how she designed Shah Rukh’s Kaali Kaali Aankhein look from Baazigar. “Can’t believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. Gauri khan designs has come a long way! Major throwback,” Gauri had tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 12:13 IST