Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri poses with bestie Karan Johar in New York, visits Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:12 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is currently in New York. She is in the US city to drop her daughter Suhana who will continue with her studies at the New York University. The star wife was later spotted with her close friends — Karan Johar and Kaajal Anand. She also visited Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor in the city.

Sharing a selfie with Karan, she wrote: “Guess who has a compulsive shopping disorder ?” People immediately jumped to conclusion, naming Karan.

Later, Gauri accompanied socialite Kaajal Anand as they visted Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who have been based in the city since September last year for his cancer treatment. Sharing a picture with Gauri and Kaajal, Neetu wrote on instagram, “What helped us in this tough phase was some very very beautiful Lovly n good pple !!! Gauri Shahrukh love you both @putlu is family love her.” She thanked Shah Rukh, Gauri and Kaajal for their continued support.

On Thursday, Gauri had shared a video clip as her Instagram stories, of daughter Suhana as she prepapred to begin her college. She had written, “A glimpse of a college freshman day. #NYU.” Gauri had later removed the clip, which showed Suhana climbing a flight of stairs.

Over the years, Gauri has turned out of be a popular name in the of interior design, having done the homes of Karan Johar (room for his babies), Ranbir Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Gauri has since graduated to designing commercial spaces. She has been collaborating with real estate builders and companies in Noida, Delhi NCR called ACE Group. Talking about her association, she wrote on Instagram, “In the 3 years of my collaboration with ACE, we have built a relationship of trust and credibility. I have put in special effort to weave sophistication into the interiors of ACE Golfshire.”

She recently featured in a special photoshoot for Vogue India’s Casa Vogue edition, which took place at their Mumbai home, Mannat. Sharing the cover of the magazine on Instagram, Gauri wrote: “A very special shoot with @VogueIndia ... the 2019 edition of #CasaVogue!” The cover showed her posing on a verandah, wearing a sleek black dress. “Mannat unseen,” the cover said.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:09 IST