Kareena Kapoor poses with Taimur in Paris, Karan Johar shows off Yash and Roohi’s swag. See pics

The baby brigade of Bollywood is forever popular on the internet. If Taimur Ali Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam Khan are internet’s sweethearts, then Karan Johar’s Yash and Hiroo are certainly catching up.

A new picture of Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur has surfaced on social media. She is seen holding him in he streets of Paris, striking a stylish pose. Karan posted a picture of his kids, where the duo can be seen posing for daddy sporting zany sun glasses. Sharing the picture, he wrote: “Baby vogue!!!!! #mylovestory.” Without doubt, the two look rather stylish. That should hardly come as a surprise given how clued in Karan is into fashion labels.

On Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha recently, Karan had said that his version of alphabets for his kids would include names of high-end fashion labels. In the show, she asked Karan if he could tell her the ‘A-Z of fashion’ and Karan named a label for each of 26 alphabets in English language and ended it by saying that this would be version he would teach his kids.

Karan remains busy as ever; his production Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, is reigning the box office even as he prepares for his next production, Kalank. He will also start prepping soon for his directorial, Takht.

Meanwhile, actor Aayush Sharma, wife Arpita and son Ahil left for Europe and Arpita shared pictures from St Moritz, Switzerland. Sharing a picture of the three of them, she wrote: “Ski excited ! St Moritz #ahilsdairies.”

Former actor Lisa Ray also shared pictures of one of her twin daughters, Sufi and wrote: “Show em how it’s done #Sufi #babyswag #whenyourkidiswaycoolerthanyou.”

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:31 IST