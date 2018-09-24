Kareena Kapoor continues birthday celebration with giant balloons in new pics. See them all here

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 38th birthday on September 21, and she celebrated it in style. The actor was joined by a small group of close friends and family, including husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor, for a midnight celebration. Thanks to Instagram snaps from the festivities, fans got an inside look at the house party too, which also included an amazing birthday cake inspired by Kareena.

It’s safe to say, Kareena’s birthday festivities still haven’t ended and when you take a look at the photos below, you’ll see why:

Now, new photographs shared by Kareena’s manager, Poonam Damania, show she’s having a pretty good birthday celebration even while at a shoot on Monday. Kareena understandably couldn’t contain her excitement and her manager made sure to document every second of celebrations on Instagram. The pink and purple balloons added to the celebratory mood.

Kareena may be a year older, but that doesn’t mean she’s got a different sense of style. She tucked a summery lilac tee into her high-waisted polka dot skirt for a look that was equal parts sophisticated and playful. And her pointy-toe pumps, in a classic white, were just as flirty as the skirt.

Kareena has accomplished a fair amount since her last birthday in 2017: Her son Taimur turned one, she had an incredibly successful comeback with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere di Wedding and is now set to become an RJ. So you can bet Kareena was going to celebrate hard.

In case you missed it the Kapoor and Khan families came together to celebrate Kareena’s 38th birthday on Friday. Pictures from the festivities at her Mumbai residence immediately took over the internet. Kareena’s parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, husband Saif, sister Karisma and cousins Shaira and Zahan Kapoor, along with Soha Ali Khan Pataudi and Kunal Kemmu attended the low-key, cosy get-together.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 18:52 IST