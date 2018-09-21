Kareena Kapoor celebrates birthday with son Taimur, husband Saif, poses for photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday. The actor -- who had a great year with her film Veere Di Wedding becoming a hit at the box office -- rang in her birthday with close friends and family on Thursday night. Husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor, parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor were present at the midnight bash. However, her fans were left asking where was Kareena’s son Taimur.

Perhaps keeping that in mind, Kareena was seen posing with Taimur and Saif on Friday evening. She looked pretty as she smiled widely and was also carrying Taimur. Wearing a simple black and white kurta, she posed for photos with husband Saif Ali Khan who is sporting the look from his upcoming film, Bazaar, with a long beard.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kareena spoke about her daily routine and said, “It’s as normal a day. But my time with my family and close friends is of utmost importance to me and very precious. On the days I am not working, I am only with them.”

She also added, “Travelling, reading books, surfing the internet, or just watching TV. I like two hours of TV in the evening and usually enjoy shows. I watch a lot of murder mysteries and thrillers. I am an early riser and like to sleep by 10.30pm. If we are not working, both Saif and I are knocked out early. On weekends, if we have family over, then we prefer spending time with them rather than going out.”

Kareena will next be working with Karan Johar, who will be directing her after Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. She is part of the big-budget period film, Takht, that Karan is directing in which she will be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

