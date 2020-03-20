Kareena Kapoor finds novel way to bond with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita during coronavirus isolation. See pic

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, like so many others, is in self isolation due to coronavirus. That doesn’t mean she is not bonding with her besties in the industry. Looks like video chats have been a big help. Kareena shared a collage of chat windows in which she is interacting with actor-fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora.

The collage reads ‘In this together’ and shows each of the three at their respective homes but interacting with each other via video call. Kareena has also put a picture of herself after or during a workout session at home with an interesting question; she had asked: “does refusing to run on a treadmill amount to resistance training?” The Instagram story showed Kareena at her fittest, showing off her perfect abs.

Kareena has of course been keeping millions of her fans entertained while spreading coronavirus awareness at the same time. On Wednesday, she had shared a baby picture of herself, in what appeared to be in act of refusal, and written how that was how she would react if someone wanted to shake hands with her. she had written: “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing.” Her older sister Karisma was among those who had reacted to the picture. The Mentalhood actor had written “I remember this moment so clearly” followed by a black heart. A tonne of other celebrities including Anil Kapoor’s producer daughter Rhea Kapoor, Malaika, designer Manish Malhotra, Amrita, singer Shibani Dandekar and her cousin Armaan Jain had reacted on the picture.

Kareena, meanwhile, saw the release of her film Angrezi Medium, which was also the comeback vehicle of actor Irrfan Khan. Sadly, the film couldn’t do much at the box office as its release coincided with the stage 1 spread of coronavirus in India which saw movie theatres being shut down by governments across the country.

The actor had been shooting for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan, in Punjab. That shoot too, had to be cancelled abruptly over the same issue. 2020 began well for Kareena with her December 2019 film Good Newwz doing well at the box office. The film starred also starred Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in prominent roles.

