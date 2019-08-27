Kareena Kapoor has son Taimur on the sets, this charming viral pic happened next

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor recently returned from a two-month stay in London. It was a work-cum-vacation trip with Kareena flying down to Mumbai, every now and then, to shoot for her debut TV show Dance India Dance. She was seen on Tuesday for an ad shoot and accompanying her was her son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Sharing a picture of India’s famous mother and son combination was celebrity makeup artist Mickey Contractor. He wrote: “We have the cutest visitor on set today.” In the black-and-white picture, Kareena is in a salwar and kameez and has Taimur sitting on her lap. Much of his forehead is covered with his hair. The cute picture had actor Karisma leaving red heart emojis aplenty.

The actor was in London for the shoot of her film, Angrezi Medium while her husband shot for his film, Jawani Jaaneman. Kareena plays a police officer in Irrfan Khan’s comeback film. She has already completed shooting for Good News, where she co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will work in Karan Johar’s Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

Appearing in a recent episode of Dance India Dance, Kareena revealed that her very first crush was actor Rahul Roy, and she watched Aashiqui eight times as a youngster. Kareena brought down the curtains of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on Sunday as she walked the ramp for designer duo Gauri and Nainika.

Donning a matte black, layered gown, the actress looked a vision in black as she strutted on the ramp amid a grand set which looked no less than a castle. Speaking to media, Kareena had said, “Walking each season again feels very special. Thanks to Lakme I’m getting a chance to strut for the best of the best. This feels more special because of Gauri and Nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it’s (about) being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard.”

