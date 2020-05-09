Kareena Kapoor is missing her shopping sprees with Saif Ali Khan, shares throwback pic from Morocco

Updated: May 09, 2020 15:19 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor is digging deep into her style files for throwback posts on Instagram. On Saturday, she shared a stylish photo of herself and husband Saif Ali Khan from their time in Morocco.

The photo is from 11 years ago and shows Saif and Kareena strutting down a sunny street in the African country. “Saturday Mood: Morocco ‘09,” she captioned the photo.Kareena is seen in a beige shirt dress with a hangbag on her arm and Saif looks handsome in his purple shirt and white pants.

The two were in Morocco to shoot for their film Agent Vinod. Saif plays an R&AW agent in the film.

The couple’s fans loved the stylish photo. Kareena’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Love it.” A fan wrote “SLAY ITTT.”

On Friday, Kareena had shared another throwback photo of her team. “The good old days... no social distancing only love. But for now... do gaj ki doori and stay home,” she had captioned the post.

Kareena, Saif and their son Taimur are currently in lockdown together at their Mumbai home. Kareena recently lost her uncle and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. She shared many throwback photos of Rishi with the family.

Last week, she shared a childhood photograph of her ‘Chintu uncle’ (Rishi) and also posted a video of Rishi with Saif, from their film Hum Tum.

