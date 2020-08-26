Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora are reunited with their girl squad after months in self-isolation. See pics

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 22:01 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor was finally reunited with her girl pals on Wednesday. She shared pictures from their get- together at Amrita Arora’s home, on Instagram.

The photo shows Kareena with her friends Malaika Arora, Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat. All the ladies are seen dressed in their super stylish outfits, striking some cool poses. Kareena, however, missed her sister Karisma Kapoor at the lunch date. “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action,” she captioned the post.

Malaika also shared a picture of all five of them but at a different part of Amrita’s home. “Some social distancing with my squad ....... @natasha.poonawalla @kareenakapoorkhan @amuaroraofficial @mallika_bhat,” she captioned her post. They appear to be posing on a deck with the blue sea behind them.

Paparazzi pictures show Kareena and Malaika arriving for the get-together in the afternoon. Kareena even brought her son Taimur along but he wasn’t seen in any of their Instagram posts.

Kareena has been sharing regular updates ever since she joined Instagram earlier this year. Her last post was about her beauty team. She shared a glimpse as she got ready for a photo shoot with her team. In the picture, Kareena is seen sporting a turquoise V-neck top with the team grooming the star.

Kareena Kapoor with her son Taimur. ( Varinder Chawla )

In the snap, the team members are seen sporting face masks as they take precautions against Covid-19. The actor tagged her team members in the picture and noted, “Another day, another shoot... my warriors. Missing you Poonie. #TheNewNormal.” The Jab We Met actor’s team member Poonam Damania also chimed into the comments section writing, “Love you all my best team. #majormissing you guys.”

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple recently made the announcement.

