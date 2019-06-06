Kareena Kapoor refutes rumours on son Taimur’s Bollywood debut with Good News

Actor Kareena Kapoor, who will be seen next in Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, has clarified that her son Taimur will not make an appearance in the film. Speaking to Mid Day, Kareena said: “Not at all, why would he do that?”

Kareena is currently in London with actor husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur for a holiday and work commitments. While Kareena will reportedly shoot for some scenes for her upcoming film Angrezi Medium in the English capital, Saif is expected to work on his upcoming film Jawaani Deewani.

Also read: Salman Khan slaps security guard for misbehaving with child at Bharat premiere, video shows. Fans have mixed reactions on Twitter

Kareena made a spectacular comeback to films last year with Veere Di Wedding, a story of four urban Indian girls and their relationships. Kareena played a character who had problems committing to relationships. The film also starred Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Kareena Kapoor with Dance India Dance team of rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco. ( Varinder Chawla )

Before leaving for London, the actor attended the launch of the new season of Dance India Dance, which would also mark her debut on the small screen. She will appear as one of the judges along with rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco.

It was extensively reported that her pay package is the highest any female actor on TV has ever been offered. Reacting to it, Kareena told PTI, “The pay package has to be a good amount because you put in a lot of hardwork on TV. If a male judge is getting so much, a female judge can also. I’ve got what I completely deserve and for the hours that I will put in.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 12:39 IST