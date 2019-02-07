Kareena Kapoor reveals how she deals with the ‘looming guilt’ of leaving son Taimur at home and going to work

Actor Kareena Kapoor is on the top of her game and doesn’t bother about what critics have to say about her personal choices. The actor had recently shut trolls who criticised her for taking the help of a nanny to take care of her son Taimur. The actor recently told Miss Malini that she sometimes feel guilty and constantly worries about Taimur when she leaves him home and goes to work. She said, “I think the most important thing for a working mother is to believe in herself. Even when I leave in the morning, I am constantly worried about what Taimur would be doing at home. There is that looming guilt that is sometimes on your head.”

She emphasised on a mother’s own happiness while stressing that a child needs to know that his mother is happy when she goes to work or when she returns home even if she is tired. She said that it’s important for a child to see his mother as a working mom.

“I think your child will grow up realising, respecting and understanding a woman so much more that when she goes out to work and comes back home, she is still happy. Even though she could be tired, but she is still happy because she is doing what she loves the most,” she said.

Kareena Kapoor showcases creation of fashion designers Shantanu and Nikhil during Lakme Fashion Week.

On the work front, Kareena walked the ramp at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week a few days ago. She will now be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Good News. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and is being produced by her friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. Kareena and Akshay have worked in quite a few films including Ajnabee, Bewafaa and Kambakkht Ishq. They were last seen together in the 2015 film Gabbar Is Back.

Kareena’s last film Veere Di Wedding was a success and had crossed the Rs 100 crore club.

Feb 07, 2019