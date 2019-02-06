Kareena Kapoor goes for lunch with husband Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer and Alia promote Gully Boy

Film promotions, family time, partying or simply going about their routine such as gymming or dining out is what kept much of Bollywood busy over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nora Fatehi celebrated her birthday on February 6 with a midnight party in Mumbai where Varun Dhawan, Elli Avram, Karishma Tanna and Pooja Hedge were present. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series also attended the party. Nora was dressed for the occasion in a bright red figure-flaunting mini dress.

Many other stars were spotted around Mumbai — Malaika Arora was seen at the launch of music album Ajj Naiyo Sawna, sung by Sophie and Manj Musik while Twinkle Khanna was spotted at Kromakay Salon. Tiger Shroff was seen after his dance class at Andheri.

Gully Boy star cast of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have been busy promoting the film, most recent being a series of interviews. On Wednesday, Gully Boy team was at Taj Lands End with their director Zoya Akhtar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, accompanied by Saif Ali Khan, stepped out for lunch at Yauatcha in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Later, Taimur was also spotted with papa Saif. Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira too was seen with South actress Siddhi Idnani at Butterfly High at BKC.

At the airport too, Neha Kakkar, Shreya Saran and Hansika Motwani were spotted. Janhvi Kapoor was seen at the gym while Katrina Kaif as spotted in Bandra.

Nora shares her birthday cake with Varun Dhawan.

Karishma Tanna, Elli Avram, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde and Varun Dhawan at Nora’s birthday bash.

Mallaika Arora at the launch of new song by Sophie and Manj Musik.

Janhvi Kapoor outside her gym.

Katrina Kaif spotted in Bandra.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promote Gully Boy.

Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira with South Indian actress Siddhi Idnani at BKC.

Tiger Shroff spotted at his dance class in Andheri.

Twinkle Khanna at Kromakay Salon.

(All pics by Varinder Chawla)

