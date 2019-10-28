Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur screams ‘no’ at paparazzi as she tells him to wish them Happy Diwali. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 17:07 IST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is a favourite of the paparazzi but on Sunday, he snapped at them after Diwali puja at aunt Karisma’s office. Taimur’s video has since gone viral.

In it, we see Taimur moving towards the waiting car with his mother. As they approach the waiting paparazzi, who call out to him, Taimur gets angry and screams ‘no’ twice. His mother tries to soothe him by placing her hand on his head and reportedly tells him to wish them ‘Happy Diwali’. Taimur is, of course, in no mood to oblige.

A couple of days back, another cute video of the little boy emerged online. It was from the birthday party of Esha Deol’s daughter Radhya. In the video clip, Taimur was seen entering the venue (the entrance of which was crowded by paparazzi), Taimur, who was being escorted by Kareena and Saif’s staff, was heard saying “excuse me”.

Taimur has usually been happy to spot the photographers. In the past he has often waved at them and once, last year, he even corrected them, saying that his name was ‘Tim’ as they kept calling him Taimur. “It’s Tim,” he was seen telling the paps.

On Diwali, his parents, Kareena and Saif, made a starry entry at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party. Prior to that, a day before, they kick-started their celebrations when Saif’s children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim dropped in. Sharing a picture, Sara had written in Hindi: “Deepavali ki hardik subhkamnayen.”

On their respective work fronts, Kareena and Saif remain busy. While Kareena has completed shooting for two films - Angrezi Medium and Good Newzz - she will begin work on her film with Karan Johar (Takht) early next year. Saif, who saw the release of his Laal Kaptaan, has also shot for his home production, Jawani Jaaneman.

