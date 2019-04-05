Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reveal the secrets of their last holiday in latest ad. Watch video

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have featured together in a new advertisement for a luggage brand, video clips of which are going viral. In one of the clips, we see Kareena and Saif preparing to leave for a holiday, in fact, they are seen hurrying, possibly at the airport.

In another clip, Kareena and Saif are relaxing by a pool next to their hotel room when Kareena asks, “So, what did this holiday teach you?” Saif replies: “Don’t eat pizza at 2 am, airport time par pohonchna, hotel wifi sucks, and our kid can lift a suitcase?” To which, Kareena responds, surprised, “What!” We see, kid lifting a luggage at far end of the frame.

In other clips, many shots of them with their bags and suitcases flash across the screen; in one Kareena is getting into an auto, in another Saif is surfing channels in a hotel room with bags lying around and in yet another, someone is manoeuvring the suitcase even as he or she is looking at Google maps for directions. This ad was shot in South Africa last December where Kareena and Saif also rang in their son’s Taimur Ali Khan second birthday. In some of the videos, there is a young boy too, who looks a lot like Taimur.

Kareena and Saif have appeared in another advertisement last year for Air bnb, which got a lot of appreciation. The ad coincided with their London holiday in 2018. In the photos, Kareena and Saif are seen in a cosy home, sipping coffee and playing a guitar. In another ad, Kareena tries riding a bike, while another shows them going on cycle rides.

Kareena, who returned to movies post having a baby, delivered a hit with Veere Di Wedding last year. She is busy shooting for Good News, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Later in the year, she also has Takht, a Karan Johar production that boasts of a huge star cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film is expected to begin its shoot from September this year. Saif, meanwhile, has been busy shooting for the second season of Sacred Games. He also has another film called Hunter, where he plays a Naga sadhu.

