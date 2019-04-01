Kareena Kapoor to charge Rs 11 crore for brand campaign: report

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly been roped in to represent yet another brand and this time, she is charging a huge amount for it. According to a report in DNA, Kareena has signed on to be the ambassador of a health drink brand and will be paid Rs 11 crore for one year of work.

A source told the daily: “The health drink had been in talks with her for some time. They are apparently paying her Rs 11 crore to be their brand ambassador for one year. This includes promo shoots and marketing campaigns.” The report added that the amount is especially surprising considering her contemporaries usually charge Rs 5-6 crore for each brand.

The source added: “In the last 18 years, Kareena has been a consistent face of over 15 brands at any given point. Her brand equity has increased after marriage and motherhood...The beverage caters to kids, so the team felt that Bebo, who is also a mom, was an apt choice. She shot for the first few television commercials and a print campaign on Saturday.”

Also read: An emotional Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share an awkward kiss at award show, video goes viral. Watch

Kareena’s last film was Veere Di Wedding with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The film fared well at the box office. She will now be seen with Akshay Kumar in Good News. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and shooting is currently underway. Kareena-Akshay and Diljit-Kiara play couple who are trying to get pregnant.

After Good News, Kareena will begin work on Karan Johar’s Takht. The period film about Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh will star Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 17:34 IST