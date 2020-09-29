Kareena Kapoor wishes niece Inaaya on birthday with sweet photo featuring Taimur, Soha Ali Khan gives a peek into celebrations

bollywood

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, turned three years old on Tuesday. Soha shared a family photo of them holding cutouts of ice-cream cones in a special post on her daughter’s birthday and wrote, “Three years old today @khemster2.”

“Happy happy happy birthday our little Inni poo ... we love u loads,” Neha Dhupia commented. “Awwwww such a gorgeous pic... tons of love princess inaaya! Happy bday,” Sophie Choudry wrote. Fans also showered love, with many of them dropping heart emojis on the post.

In addition, Soha also shared a sneak peek of the virtual celebrations. Inaaya could be seen eating a cupcake as she looked at the screen of a tab, which showed a group video call in progress. A small plate of cupcakes with candles on them lay in front of her. “Happy birthday Inaaya,” the caption read.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her niece with an adorable photo, which also featured her son, Taimur Ali Khan. The two little munchkins could be seen holding picture books on what appeared to be a play date. “Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya,” the caption read.

Soha and Kunal welcomed their first child, Inaaya, in 2017. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Soha said that she evolved after becoming a mother. “I am the youngest in my family, I have never been responsible for anyone else, I’ve never had to look after anyone, I have never changed a diaper or fed someone or made someone sleep or been around someone so vulnerable...So it really is a life changing experience,” she had said.

Talking about the challenges of motherhood, she had said, “It can be challenging and exhausting to watch after someone all the time but you know that’s life. You have to understand that life is different now and it will never be the same.”

