Kareena Kapoor wishes niece Inaaya on birthday with sweet photo featuring Taimur, Soha Ali Khan gives a peek into celebrations

ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable birthday wish for her niece, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha Ali Khan also wished her daughter, sharing a sneak peek of the virtual celebrations. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 29, 2020 12:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu celebrates her birthday on Tuesday.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, turned three years old on Tuesday. Soha shared a family photo of them holding cutouts of ice-cream cones in a special post on her daughter’s birthday and wrote, “Three years old today @khemster2.”

“Happy happy happy birthday our little Inni poo ... we love u loads,” Neha Dhupia commented. “Awwwww such a gorgeous pic... tons of love princess inaaya! Happy bday,” Sophie Choudry wrote. Fans also showered love, with many of them dropping heart emojis on the post.

 
Three years old today ❤️❤️❤️@khemster2

In addition, Soha also shared a sneak peek of the virtual celebrations. Inaaya could be seen eating a cupcake as she looked at the screen of a tab, which showed a group video call in progress. A small plate of cupcakes with candles on them lay in front of her. “Happy birthday Inaaya,” the caption read.

Hindustantimes

Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her niece with an adorable photo, which also featured her son, Taimur Ali Khan. The two little munchkins could be seen holding picture books on what appeared to be a play date. “Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya,” the caption read.

 
Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya ❤️🎈🎈

Also read | Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan not found to have drug links yet, NCB to analyse their mobile phone data: report

Soha and Kunal welcomed their first child, Inaaya, in 2017. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Soha said that she evolved after becoming a mother. “I am the youngest in my family, I have never been responsible for anyone else, I’ve never had to look after anyone, I have never changed a diaper or fed someone or made someone sleep or been around someone so vulnerable...So it really is a life changing experience,” she had said.

Talking about the challenges of motherhood, she had said, “It can be challenging and exhausting to watch after someone all the time but you know that’s life. You have to understand that life is different now and it will never be the same.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

