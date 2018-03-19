Kareena, Saif, Soha, Kunal enjoy a day out with babies Taimur and Inaaya. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan decided to plan a play date between their son Taimur and niece Inaaya on Monday. Her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu joined in on the fun as well.

The happy family was clicked by the paparazzi in Banda in the afternoon. Saif, Kareena, Kunal and Soha were spotted with their kids on a roof, posing and waving for their fans. Check out their pics:

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Mar 19, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

#sohaalikhan snapped with her cute daughter A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 19, 2018 at 5:17am PDT

#kareenakapoorkhan snapped with Prince #taimuralikhan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Mar 19, 2018 at 2:50am PDT

Soha recently said that it doesn’t bother her when Inaaya gets compared to Taimur. “You know, I am someone who has lived in the public eye. Comparison is something that people love to do. I was compared to my mother, my brother to our father and me to my brother. Now, Taimur to Inaaya. People enjoy it. I come across Instagram posts of Inaaya and Taimur picture together and they ask ‘which baby is cuter?’ It is ridiculous but people comment too. This is human nature. You just have to laugh at it as much as you can,” she told The Indian Express.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen next in Netflix’s Sacred Games while Kareena will be seen with Sonam Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding. Soha will be seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more