Karisma Kapoor: Don’t feel trapped, you’re doing a good deed by staying at home

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:47 IST

Like all of us, celebrities too are practicing social distancing and are cooped up inside their homes amid this lockdown situation. Karisma Kapoor, too, is staying at home and has urged people to do the same, as that is the only way to combat the virus from being further spread.

“It is indeed a difficult time for everyone around the globe. People are anxious, I get it. I am trying to look at the positive side. Before the lockdown started, I was busy with the promotions of my web series for the last two months. So this has been a nice downtime for me at home with my family. Staying indoors for a prolonged period can be tough but we have to follow the guidelines. People may feel bored or feel trapped at home, but you are doing a good deed by staying at home. So don’t feel bad,” shares Karisma.

The actor is happy that people have got the chance to binge-watch her web debut amid this lockdown. “I am glad Mentalhood has bought a smile to the audience’s faces and has helped entertain them during these tough times.”

The 45-year-old is using this forced break to spend quality time with her kids –daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. Her Instagram is proof that she is keeping busy cooking, baking, reading and working out. However, she does have a word of advice – do not spend too much time online.

“I really feel that we should not over read and over think. It is very difficult to do that at such a time but we need to find a right balance. I do not go on the internet and I do not read up excessively. There are days I don’t check what’s going on at all. It is important to be cut off for a while but also be aware. Be updated but don’t overuse social media,” she says.

However, there is something that Karisma says she misses and that is meeting her family, parents Babita Shivdasani, Randhir Kapoor, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and nephew Taimur Ali Khan.

“We are a very close family, since we all live close by, we used to meet everyday. It has been tough not seeing them. But we are all trying to hang in there at this point of time,” adds the actor.

