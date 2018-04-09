Karisma Kapoor in a white and maroon dress aces casual chic style. See pics

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, who often shares her pictures on Instagram, once again stunned fans in a white-maroon ensemble when she went for a brunch outing with friends recently.

Karisma, along with her friends Nasrin Dsouza, Ishita Thakkar, Kritika Gill and Esha Amiin and celebrity stylist went to the Pali Village Café, Pali Hill, Bandra for some fun time. Karisma wore a stylish pocket shirt maxi for the outing.

#fridaymood#brunchingitup in @eshaamiinlabel1 @eshaamiin1 #friyay#withmygirls👭 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Mar 30, 2018 at 6:11am PDT

Karisma’s dress is a pocket shirt maxi by Esha Amiin and she matched it with a black Saint Lauren bag and Burkenstock shoes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more