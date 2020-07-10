e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback with a cheetah: ‘I was scared yet mesmerised’

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback with a cheetah: ‘I was scared yet mesmerised’

Karisma Kapoor, who has mastered the art of throwbacks, shared a daring picture from one of her shoots in close proximity with a cheetah. See picture here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture from one of older films.
Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback picture from one of older films.
         

Actor Karisma Kapoor has turned out to be quite a pro at sharing throwback pictures and videos. She often uses popular hashtags ThrowbackThursdays and FlashbackFridays to share them. On Friday, she shared yet another picture and, by any standard, it was quite a daring one.

Sharing it, she wrote: “therealkarismakapoor This is not computer generated , no VFX it’s really me with this beautiful cheetah in the same frame! And yes I was scared yet mesmerised at the same time. Guess the film #guessinggame #flashbackfriday Hint ~ shot in south africa #memories #wildlife.”

 

It was from a film’s shoot and many fans guess it as Shikari, the 2000 film, which also starred Govinda and Tabu. In the picture, Karisma can be seen holding a gun in hand with the cheetah atop an open jeep.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt shares video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh Bhatt at award ceremony: ‘Guess videos lie too’

Recalling her 29 years under the arclights, she had written in June this year: “It’s been 29 years today ! Thank you so much for all the love... ever grateful... Hardwork , grit , determination and honesty has always paved the way for me. @sureshproductions #premqaidi.”

Sharing yet another throwback picture from her hit film, Hero No 1, she had hoped for carefree days to return after the pandemic was over. She had written: “Dancing around the Eiffel Tower hopefully those carefree days will return again very soon. Which film is this pic from?”

