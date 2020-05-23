Karisma Kapoor shares pic of Taimur watching cousin Kiaan at taekwondo lesson: ‘Brothers in lockdown’

bollywood

Actor Karisma Kapoor has shared a cute picture of her nephew, Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur. The little one is seen earnestly watching his cousin, Karisma’s son Kiaan at the latter’s taekwondo class through a video call.

“Brothers in lockdown. Tim watching Kiaan during his taekwondo class New normal ! #purelove #myjaans #family @kareenakapoorkhan,” Karisma captioned her post. Taimur is seen with his chin resting on his hands and his hair longer than before.

Karisma’s followers loved seeing Taimur’s picture. “So cute and adorable,” wrote one. “So cute MashaAllah,” read another comment.

Taimur is currently in lockdown at his home with mum Kareena and dad Saif Ali Khan. When he is not crashing his dad’s television interviews, Taimur spends his days creating art with his parents. Kareena recently shared a photo of Saif holding up the family’s latest artwork. It was a large sheet bearing colourful stamps of their hands.

Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “Quarantine 2020 imprinted for life...SAK, KKK and TAK... spreading hope and faith [?] #QuaranTimDiaries #InhousePicasso.” Kareena has been updating her fans on her quarantine activities by posting pictures and videos on Instagram.

On Mother’s Day, Kareena shared an adorable picture with Taimur on Instagram. In the picture, she was seen making a goofy face, sticking her tongue out. Taimur was seen imitating his mom as he tried to make horns by pointing his hands over his head.

“This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well... every other day with Tim,” she captioned her post and added the hashtag #HappyMothersDay.

