Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday step out to promote Pati Patni Aur Woh, their easy chemistry is obvious. Watch video

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were spotted promoting their upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh together. Watch their video here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 25, 2019 09:07 IST
Hindustan Times
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles.
Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles.(Instagram)
         

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar have begun promoting their upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh in a major way. On Sunday, Kartik and Ananya stepped out for promotions and their comfort level was quite obvious. Kartik’s name has been associated with both Ananya and Sara Ali Khan since the two actors, named him as their favourite on different episodes of popular chat show, Koffee With Karan.

In the video, which is now online, Kartik and Ananya emerge from their vanity van and walk towards an open space. Ananya sports a bright pink short frock paired with stilettos. Kartik keeps it casual in a track suit. At one moment, the path being uneven, Kartik extends his hand to Ananya, who eagerly accepts the offer. Seconds later, they pose for press, standing with arms around each other. 

@kartikaaryan & @ananyapanday ♥️♥️♥️

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar written update day 55: Salman Khan says Paras Chhabra is playing a dirty game

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of hit 1978 film of the same name. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta in lead roles. It was about a philandering husband, who is exposed by his wife and girlfriend.

When the Kartik-Ananya-Bhumi film’s trailer was unveiled, many called out the makers for its casual marital rape reference. The objectionable dialogue has since been removed. Speaking about it, Bhumi had said that the film has elements of fun but is not frivolous. She had said, “When I read the script, all the doubt that I had simply vanished. This film has lots of fun but, at the same time, it is not frivolous. The story is very empowering to both genders. Nobody is black or white in the story, just as in real life. I think that the maker made sure that this does not turn into a sexist, baseless film,” she said at the trailer launch event.

“I do not think, anyone who is part of this film, including us actors, belong to that school. We were extremely conscious of the fact that we do not end up making it into a sexist comment. The moment I read the script I felt it was so beautiful. This is a subject that could have gone wrong easily. But they (the makers) have been sensitive and careful. I have to say it is a big achievement,” Bhumi added.

