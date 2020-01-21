Kartik Aaryan copies Salman Khan in Love Aaj Kal still, says ‘Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya’. See pic

bollywood

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a still from his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. The picture is from his 1990s avatar in the film, where he is called Raghu. What’s different here is that he is copying Salman Khan from the latter’s old hit, Maine Pyar Kiya.

Sharing it, Kartik wrote: “Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Meet my other half #Raghu #Kal #1990 #LoveAajkal.” In the picture, Kartik sits, resting his back against a local transport, an auto perhaps. He is wearing a school uniform — beige-brown trousers, white shirt, blue tie with the school’s logo on the shirt’s pocket. His hands are behind his head, just the way Salman does in a poster of Maine Pyar Kiya, stuck to the body of the auto. Salman looks quite unlike his current self in the old Maine Pyar Kiya picture.

In Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel, Kartik will play two characters — one set in 1990 and the other in 2020. As Raghu from the 90s, Kartik is paired with a newcomer, Aarushi Sharma and in the story set in 2020, he is paired with Sara Ali Khan. The trailer of the film was dropped on January 17 and was trolled for its over-the-top performances, particularly by Sara Ali Khan. Many compared it with Imtiaz Ali’s earlier outing of the same name, which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Even Saif agreed that he liked the trailer of his film better. In an interaction with Indianexpress.com, he said, “I don’t know why I still remember shooting for Love Aaj Kal. I saw the trailer, and obviously, I wish them all the best. I wish Sara the best for everything she does because she is my daughter. I kind of like my film’s trailer more. What to say, but I wish them all the best.”

Despite all the criticism, Imtiaz is all praise for Sara and says that she is blessed with ‘emotional intelligence’. In a statement he said, “Sara has extraordinary emotional intelligence. Her look, voice, diction and overall poise are all impeccable - making her an extremely gifted actor. Also she is completely accessible and remarkably quick to understand. She has all it takes to change the mould of the conventional Indian heroine. I had the greatest time working with her and hope to work with her again and again. She is the perfect choice for Zoe in Love Aaj Kal.”

