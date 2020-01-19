e-paper
Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan hilariously recreate Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s romance

Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan hilariously recreate Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s romance

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, who will appear in the upcoming Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, re-enacted the romance of Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill as well as Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma.

tv Updated: Jan 19, 2020 14:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will feature on Sunday night’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
The love blossoming between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (dubbed SidNaaz by fans) has been one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. In a new promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode shared by Colors on Twitter, Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were seen hilariously recreating their romance.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla locks himself in washroom with Shefali Zariwala, Shehnaaz Gill gets jealous

While Sara portrays Sidharth, Kartik re-enacts the coquetry of Shehnaaz. “Pyaar do na mujhko (Give me love),” Kartik says, as the housemates, including Sidharth and Shehnaaz burst into laughter at the accurate depiction. He also hilariously recreates her fit of rage where she hits herself and says that she is not jealous of Mahira.

 

In another promo shared by a fan club of Kartik and Sara, the two are also seen recreating the cute moments between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Kartik, as Paras, surprises Sara, as Mahira, with a kiss after she feeds him, but she gets riled up because it is happening on national television and her mother would be watching the show. Kartik, as Paras, then gets angry and tells Sara, as Mahira, “Aise mat chilla (Don’t shout at me like that), I don’t take it from anyone.”

 

Other promos show Kartik and Sara playing fun games with host Salman Khan, as well as with other housemates. Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh act like animals, as part of a task given to them by Kartik and Sara.

 

 

Kartik and Sara also give fans a tour of the Bigg Boss 13 house, behind-the-scenes, including where the cameras are, the Production Control Room, Salman’s room and the gym where he works out while shooting for the show.

 

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara will be seen romancing each other for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The film, which also stars newcomer Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda, will release on February 14.

