Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s mom advises him ‘You can’t change anybody, change yourself’, fans fall in love with her

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 13:41 IST

Bigg Boss 13 has a pleasant surprise for the contestants with their family members visiting them in the house. The makers have released new promos showing Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh getting emotional while meeting their family members.

A promo shows Sidharth sharing a warm hug with his mother and the two spend some precious moments together in the house. She is seen giving him a piece of advice, “Tu jab hasta hai na, to sara ghar khush rahta hai. (When you smile, the whole house remains happy). You cannot change anybody, change yourself.”

The viewers were happy to see them together. A fan wrote, “that “mera bacha” and the kiss after that !! sahi me mummy papa ke liye bache kabhi bade nahi hoteee, fir @sidharth_shukla to vaise bhii fauladi seene ke peeche ek chota shararati bacha hai !!” Another said, “You cannot change anybody, Change yourself” Words show how graceful this lady is! Bow down to such a wonderful lady whose son is our sid.” One more viewer tweeted, “You can not change anybody, change yourself” Now we know why #SidharthShukla produces such one-liners. He has learnt from the best, Learnt from his mother.” A fan reacted, “This hug between a mother and son is everything.”

Bigg Boss had introduced a new captaincy task titled Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha in the last episode. Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Zariwala and Arti Singh were locked in a set-up of a haunted forest. Temptations in form of family members were to enter the house and if the contestants left the block, they were ousted from the captaincy race.

As Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek entered the house with his twin sons, she was quick to sacrifice her captaincy and ran to hug him. Shehnaaz’s father had also visited her recently.

