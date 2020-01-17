Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai come close in family week, fans call the show ‘scripted’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have been on loggerheads ever since they entered the house. However, a new promo shared by the makers shows two kids, assumed to be Rashami’s relatives, entering the house and asking them to become friends again.

The promo also shows Sidharth taking care of Rashami, who is captured in setup of a haunted forest. He offers her water and consoles her as she gets emotional on seeing her relatives. The kids ask her about why she always fights with Sidharth and makes the two of them hug each other.

The viewers were, however, not convinced with their new-found chemistry. A viewer criticised the channel saying, “Not interested! Is it a reality show, Soap opera? Using kids to bring twist in the story. Bu****it! Poor kids were doing what they have been told to do , all fake drama. To hell with ur show. Not watching BB.” Another commented, “Bigg Boss ab ek REALITY show raha hee nahi. It looks like a SCRIPTED show. Yeh sab FAKENESS dekhne ke liye thodi na hum Bigg Boss dekhte hai.” One more viewer wrote, “I agree that Your SidRa or whatever was successful in your drama “Dil se dil tak” but, this is another show, this is BigBoss yaa,, here we are liking #SidNaaz only, so, stop promoting those dramatic n fake angels.”

Rashmi and Sidharth had shared the screen space on TV show, Dil Se Dil Tak. A fan of Sidharth quickly came to his rescue and tweeted, “Sid is Giving WATER to d Same Person. Who once said “ Marta pada rahega na toh pani side rakh k nikall lun” Thats Sidharth shukla for u ladies & gentlemen...! Abb kaha gyai fake feminist ? When he genuinely FELT rashmi is HURT, he went to console her!!” Another praised him saying, “Rashami Dasai was crying on promo, she feel unki taraf se koi nhi aaraha hai, unka apna koi nahi hai, Sid is care her, pani pila raha h that is sweet #SidRa moment. bas ab jagdna mat aeise achhe lagte hai (Rashami was crying on promo, she felt no one was coming from her family. Sid cared for her, offered her water, that is sweet SidRa moment. Now please do not fight).”

