Kartik Aaryan washes utensils in new video: ‘Don’t mistake this for quarantine, this is the usual scene at home’

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 12:44 IST

Kartik Aaryan joined the likes of Katrina Kaif and others, as he washed dishes at home during self isolation. He also claimed that it was a first time for him, adding that “this is the usual scene at home.” In the short video, Kartik is seen holding a small pressure cooker s he washes it in the kitchen sink.

Kartik’s right hand is bandaged in the video and he smiles at the camera. He is dressed in a white t-shirt and a beanie cap. Sharing a video of himself washing the utensils, Kartik wrote on Instagram, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.... #Repost @dr.kiki_ Dont mistake this for Quarantine This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan.”

Sharing her video of washing utensils, Katrina also gave fans a professional tutorial. “Since the house helps are also practicing self-isolation, Izzy (sister Isabelle Kaif) and I have decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial.” She then goes on to demonstrate the right way to do the dishes. First, I was deciding...should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, then turn off the water so that you don’t waste it, lather all of them and put them back here. Then, rinse them all,” she said in the video she shared on her Instagram page.

Most celebs are doing their household chores as they self-isolate amid coronavirus lockdown in India. Amitabh Bachchan had also written about it on his blog. “House keeping has become the daily routine for all , I am presuming .. and suddenly you discover what all actually goes through in the domestic administrations of building a home and keeping it happy and prosperous and functional .. not to say that this be the very first time it is being done .. no sireeee .. it has been the active course many a times before, but just that in the times and the climes of these days of immense vulnerability, it feels different,” he wrote.

