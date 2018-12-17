Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt put past behind them at awards event as Salman Khan looks on. Watch video

Actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt have proved that stars can be friend despite the push and pull that their lives entail from being in the continuos public scrutiny. The two actors were seen on the dais at the Star Screen Awards 2018 and it appeared that the two have firmly put the past behind. While Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina was in a relationship with the actor which reportedly ended on a sour note.

In a video that has emerged online, Katrina and Alia can be seen in an animated conversation while they were on the stage with Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. The awards event saw Salman performing at the awards event before he called many actors including Katrina, Alia, Vicky Kaushal, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ayushmann Khurrana to the stage for a countdown to New Year. The assembled actors went on to wish the audience.

While Alia won the Best Actor trophy for Raazi on Sunday, Katrina was honoured with Best Real Star on Social Media award. Katrina had earlier spoken about her equation with Alia on Koffee With Karan in November. “It isn’t tough to maintain my equation with Alia. Everyone needs to judge what’s best for them and how they want to handle their equations in their life. My equation with Alia is independent. My equation with Ranbir is independent. My equation with Deepika is independent. It’s all individual equations I have,” the 35-year-old actor had said.

Katrina had added, “We are not everyday phone-conversation buddies but I like who she is. There is a certain enjoyment factor. We have a fun and comfort level when we are together. It’s the decision that I made. I respect and value the relationship and it shouldn’t change for anything.”

