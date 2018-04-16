Katrina Kaif gets a new statue at Madame Tussauds. No, it doesn’t resemble her

When it comes to Katrina Kaif statues at Madame Tussauds, she has been both – lucky and unlucky. The actor already has three of her wax statues at three different locations across the world – London, New Delhi and now, New York. However, when it comes to her likeness, they all fall short. Last week, Katrina’s statue came up at Madame Tussauds in New York and the internet reaction came soon after – blingy, yes; exactly like Katrina, no.

The first photo of Katrina’s wax statue was released on the Twitter handle of the famous museum located at Times Square in New York City. In the photos, Katrina is all decked up in a gold sequined lehenga as she strikes a dance pose. She also gets prime real estate as her statue is placed next to Amitabh Bachchan. To unveil the statue, the museum had dancers dressed in Indian attire and wearing henna on the hands.

Katrina Kaif's statue in Madame Tussauds New York! pic.twitter.com/jlL6GNXV3O — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 13, 2018

Twitter felt the museum has got her “nose and lips” wrong. Many users wrote how they don’t see the likeness with the Bollywood actor. A few other comments were more uncharitable.

Katrina, for some reason, always gets the same blingy treatment from Madame Tussauds. Her wax statue in London also wears a shiny lehenga. The actor was herself in London to unveil it in 2015.Other than Katrina and Amitabh, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have their wax statues at the museum in New York.

Katrina is on a break at present, enjoying a vacation with her sisters. She seems to be enjoying her time off Aanand L Rai’s next, Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, and Vijay Krishna Acharya’s Thugs of Hindostan where she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.