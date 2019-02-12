Katrina Kaif has a witty reply to a question on her contemporaries getting married. Details inside

Katrina Kaif was recently on Famously Filmfare and answered questions like a professional. However, one answer has got everyone interested. The Zero actor was asked how she felt watching many of her contemporaries get married. The past few months saw the weddings of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli the year before.

Katrina said that she felt like asking them not to leave her behind. She said: “I am like everyone’s getting married, wait... don’t leave me behind,” complete with funny expressions.

Katrina has, in the past, been in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, before they broke off some years back. She was said to be dating Salman Khan before that.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu with Katrina Kaif during Saraswati Puja at the former’s house in Mumbai on February 10, 2019. (IANS)

Katrina, meanwhile, has been busy shooting for her next film, Bharat where she co-stars with Salman Khan. Her last film, Zero, failed badly at the box office, despite boasting of other big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. However, Katrina’s act as an emotionally unstable but highly successful film star had many applauding her for her acting.

Katrina was also in news over her reply to Karan Johar’s statement on item numbers in his previous films. Reportedly Karan has said that he regretted having item songs in his productions like Agneepath in the wake of the MeToo movement that hit Bollywood in 2018. Incidentally, the said film featured an item song called Chikni Chameli, which had Katrina in it. Reacting to his comments, Katrina said that while she hadn’t had a face-to-face discussion with Karan on the subject, she had a difference of opinion on the subject. With regard to such songs, she said it depended on how the scenes were shot. She said she never felt objectified and gave the examples of Madonna and Beyonce in her defence.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 10:28 IST