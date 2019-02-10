Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, other stars attend Anurag Basu’s Saraswati puja. See inside pics

Several Bollywood actors attended director Anurag Basu’s annual Saraswati puja at his residence in Mumbai. Spotted at the puja were stars Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Patralekha, among others.

Pictures of Katrina, dressed in yellow, were shared online. The actor can be seen entering Basu’s residence and posing for pictures. Other pictures show her taking blessings from a ‘pandit’. Abhishek, dressed in a kurta pyjama, was seen having a chat with Basu. Abhishek will appear in the filmmaker’s next film, an ensemble piece also starring Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi.

Katrina, who starred in Basu’s ambitious box office failure Jagga Jasoos, was also seen embracing the director. Her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor played the lead role in the film, which he also produced.

Katrina Kaif at Anurag Basu’s puja. (Varinder Chawla)

Other actors seen at the puja include Patralekhaa, who was dressed simply in white and arrived with her sister, TV actor Ishita Dutta, who wore a blue saree, Sakshi Tanwar,who like Katrina wore yellow, Sumona Chakravarti and Asha Negi.

Rupali Ganguly (L) and producer Bhushan Kumar with wife Divya Khosla Kumar (R).

Ishita Dutta has a meal at the puja. (Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek Bachchan chats with Anurag Basu. (Varinder Chawla)

Check out more pictures here:

Basu is known for films such as Life... In a Metro, Barfi and Jagga Jasoos. His new film, also said to be in the vein of Life... In a Metro, features intersecting stories. “It is my pleasure to be working with Bhushan Kumar for my next that is a dark comic anthology. It’s our first collaboration but doesn’t seems like one. I am extremely happy to have found this talented new generation cast, though I will trust my old friend Pritam for music as always,” Basu said in a statement.

The filmmaker hosts the puja annually. Katrina had also attended last year, when she wore white. Others spotted at the 2018 puja include Aditi Rao Hydari, Ragini Khanna, and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 16:10 IST