Katrina Kaif on working with Salman Khan in Tiger franchise again: ‘Ali has not shared his idea with me, I’m always the last one to know’

Actor Katrina Kaif’s Bharat, where she co-stars with Salman Khan, has been received well by the audience and she has enough reason to smile. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, the actor spoke about how she has not been told about the third installment of the Tiger franchise for which Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman have begun work; it will reportedly star her too. She also spoke about her upcoming film with Akshay Kumar titled Sooryavanshi.

Katrina said she hasn’t been kept in the loop with regard to the next film in the Tiger franchise. She was quoted as saying, “Ali has not shared his idea with me but then with Ali, I’m always the last one to know. He is very secretive and keeps his scripts close to his chest till the last minute despite me being a good friend.”

Talking about working with Akshay after a gap of nine years in Sooryavanshi, the actor said that Akshay was a “chilled-out person to work with”. She added that when they shot together, the first shot was so easy that it didnt seem that they hadn’t worked together for nearly a decade. “He’s a thorough professional and very accommodating with his co-stars,” she said about the actor.

Bharat has been winning the box office with great vigour. At the end of day 2, the film had reportedly made Rs 73.30 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on Twitter.

He noted that multiplexes saw a normal decline, while the film’s evening and night shows witnessed a high occupancy, especially in single screen cinemas.

The film saw a bumper opening and minted Rs 42.30 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight dip owing to a working weekday. The movie minted Rs 31 crore on its second day, thus taking its grand total to Rs 73.30 crore.

