Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor rename ‘I Hate Katrina’ club to ‘Isolated R Us’. See pic from their video chat

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:28 IST

Katrina Kaif has realised that the coronavirus lockdown is good opportunity to catch up with friends. On Sunday, she had a fun video call with her Bollywood colleagues and friends Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. She even shared a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram.

Katrina is seen flashing a big smile in a white top while Varun shows off his moustache. Meanwhile, Arjun is seen intent to choke someone. All three are seen at their homes, much like the rest of the country that is practising ‘janta curfew’ on Sunday.

“Reunited .... our newly reformed “ club “ with a very appropriate name “ #isolated r us “ @varundvn @arjunkapoor #togetherforever. #stayhome #selfquarantine #jantacurfew,” she captioned her post. It is well known among their fans that Arjun and Varun were a part of the ‘I Hate Katrina’ club years ago.

On Kofffee with Karan season 5, Katrina revealed Varun and Arjun started the club when they were working on Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. “For some reason, Arjun and Varun started an ‘I Hate Katrina’ club. I am not joking. I was just walking, minding my own business. I know why Varun started the club. I don’t know why Arjun joined it,” Katrina had said.

She thought they founded the club out of hatred for her because she didn’t give them any attention but Varun revealed that actor Salman Khan, Katrina’s ex, would always take the boys on treks or swimming before but cared only for Katrina once she joined the shoot. Katrina then realised the boys were vying for Salman’s attention and not hers.

