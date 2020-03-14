Katrina Kaif wishes Rohit Shetty on his birthday amid rumours of rift: ‘All the love to you’

bollywood

Actor Katrina Kaif appears to have put rumours of her rift with director Rohit Shetty to rest. She took to Instagram on Saturday to share a warm birthday wish for the Sooryavanshi filmmaker.

“@itsrohitshetty happiest birthday ever. Wishing you the best year and reaching even greater heights...all the love to you,” she wrote with a picture Rohit walking next to a helicopter.

Rohit has directed Katrina in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Rohit’s recent comment about Katrina sparked a storm on social media. He had reportedly told Katrina in an interview that no one would pay attention to her in an action scene from the film in which she is accompanied by actors Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Katrina’s fans were livid at his comments and began trending #ShameOnYouRohitShetty on Twitter. Katrina later defend her director on Instagram claiming that he had been misunderstood.

“Dear Friends and Well-wishers... I normally do not comment on media reports or articles... But in this case, I feel a comment made by Rohit Sir has been taken out of context and is been entirely misunderstood. I am referring to the comment as reported that Rohit Shetty said, ‘No one would look at me in the frame, as there are three boys there and a blast happening”’, this is not what was said.

“I mentioned that I had blinked in the shot, and Rohit sir said, ‘there are four people together in the frame and a bomb blast happening, no one will notice you BLINKING.’ Even, inspite of that, we still did one more take. I share a very warm equation and friendship with Rohit sir and have always enjoyed our discussions on everything from cinema to my character and, more importantly, he has always been there as a friend for me. This has been taken entirely taken out of context. Hope you all have a great day,” Katrina wrote.

However, later it was noticed by her fans that Rohit had unfollowed Katrina on Instagram. But Katrina was still following the director. Rohit has not reacted to the controversy yet.

Meanwhile, the producers have decided to delay the film’s release amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world. The new release date for Sooryavanshi has not been announced yet.

