e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif on how Akshay Kumar supported her: ‘He would stand in front of me when I used to give a shot’

Katrina Kaif on how Akshay Kumar supported her: ‘He would stand in front of me when I used to give a shot’

Actor Katrina Kaif has revealed how Akshay Kumar would encourage her to become a better actor during her early days in Bollywood.

bollywood Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be seen together in Sooryavanshi after 10 years.
Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be seen together in Sooryavanshi after 10 years.
         

Actor Katrina Kaif stars opposite Akshay Kumar after a decade in the upcoming cop action drama Sooryavanshi, and has thanked the actor for being a constant source of support in the initial phase of her career. “I would like to thank Akshay, as during my initial days he was of immense support to me as a co-star. He used to stand in front of me every time when I used to give a shot and encourage me. His feedback helped me to improve my acting skills and I can surely say that he was one of the few actors who believed in me,” said Katrina.

 

Katrina and Akshay have earlier worked together in films such as Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Blue. They were last seen together in the 2010 dud Tees Maar Khan, which is primarily recalled till date for Katrina’s dance number, Sheila ki Jawaani.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says ex ‘begged and pleaded’ to be forgiven after she caught him cheating

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a cop action drama. The film was scheduled to release on March 24, but has been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Katrina opened up about her rapport with Akshay while promoting Sooryavanshi on the The Kapil Sharma Show.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 are Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 are Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Executive of Noida firm living in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus: Official
Executive of Noida firm living in Delhi tests positive for coronavirus: Official
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news