Katrina Kaif on how Akshay Kumar supported her: ‘He would stand in front of me when I used to give a shot’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:16 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif stars opposite Akshay Kumar after a decade in the upcoming cop action drama Sooryavanshi, and has thanked the actor for being a constant source of support in the initial phase of her career. “I would like to thank Akshay, as during my initial days he was of immense support to me as a co-star. He used to stand in front of me every time when I used to give a shot and encourage me. His feedback helped me to improve my acting skills and I can surely say that he was one of the few actors who believed in me,” said Katrina.

Katrina and Akshay have earlier worked together in films such as Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan and Blue. They were last seen together in the 2010 dud Tees Maar Khan, which is primarily recalled till date for Katrina’s dance number, Sheila ki Jawaani.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a cop action drama. The film was scheduled to release on March 24, but has been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Katrina opened up about her rapport with Akshay while promoting Sooryavanshi on the The Kapil Sharma Show.

