Kapil Sharma jokes Akshay Kumar grabbed his ad: ‘Apart from 8 films, he also snatches ads from small people like me’

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 15:10 IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar “snatched” an advertisement project from comedian Kapil Sharma, the TV star has claimed. Talking to filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Akshay during their promotional visit to his TV show The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil joked Akshay had ‘snatched’ an advertisement project for an insurance company from him.

Kapil shared a video from the episode featuring Sooryavanshi director and actor. In the video, Kapil says while introducing Akshay and Rohit on his show, “Rohit sir ne Ajay sir ke saath SIngham banai, Ranveer ke saath Simbaa banai. Ab Akshay sir ke saath Sooryavanshi banai hai. To sir aisi kaun si cheez thi jo Singham aur Simbaa nahi kar pae jo aap Akshay sir ko lekar aye ho Sooryavanshi me (Rohit has made Singham with Ajay Devgn, Simbaa with Ranveer Singh. So what was left that Ajay and Ranveer could not do and you had to rope in Akshay for Sooryavanshi)?” When Rohit asked him to watch the film, Kapil said jokingly, “Kuch log bahar bol rahe hain jo un dono ne kaamaya tha sara Akshay paaji le gae (Some people are suggesting Akshay took away all that Ajay and Ranveer got you with previous three films).”

Rohit began laughing as he said Akshay is working really hard. Kapil then says, “8 film alag se, aur bhi mere jaisa koi chota mota ad film bhi kar raha hota uski ad bhi cheen lete hain. Ek ad kiya tha, bada acha chala maine kaha accha hai agle saal fir bulayenge. Agle saal dekh raha hu, ye yamraj wala topa pehen ke keh rahe hain ‘apni policy karwaiye’ (Eight films, and he even snatches ads from small people like me. I did an ad and it got a good response, I hoped they would call me again the next year. What do I see next? Akshay sir is wearing that Yamraj’s cap and asking people to get policies).” Rohit laughs as Akshay playfully throws a cushion at Kapil.



Kapil catches the cushion as the audience and Archana Pooran SIngh laugh along. Kapil shared the video and tweeted, “Love these two @akshaykumar paji n @itsrohitshetty #suryavanshi stay tuned #comedy #fun #laughter #bollywood #tv #television #weekend #saturday #sunday #family #familytime #enjoy #enjoylife #talkshow #comedyshow.”

Sooryavanshi features Akshay as an anti-terrorist squad cop and is paired opposite Katrina Kaif who plays a doctor in the film. It is the fourth film in Rohit’s “cop-universe” which he started with Ajay Devgn’s Singham and went ahead to make Singham Retuns, Simbaa and now Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi was slated to hit theatres on March 24 but is now indefinitely postponed in wake of the rising cases of coronavirus across the globe, as well as, in India.

