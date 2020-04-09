e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Katy Perry to name daughter after late grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson

Katy Perry to name daughter after late grandmother, Ann Pearl Hudson

Katy Perry is reportedly planning to name her daughter after her late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson.

music Updated: Apr 09, 2020 17:47 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne.
Katy Perry performs before the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket final match between Australia and India in Melbourne.(AP)
         

Singer Katy Perry is reportedly planning to name her daughter after her late grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson.

Perry announced last week that she and actor-fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a little girl together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Following the death of her grandmother in March, a source has told The Naughty but Nice Podcast with Rob Shuter that Perry is planning to honour her late relative with her daughter's moniker -- naming her "Pearl or Hudson or Ann."

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez impresses Katy Perry, singer says she wants to watch Kick now. See pics

"It was Katy's grandmother that made Katy the woman and fighter that she is today. Katy believes that it is no coincidence that as her granny's soul leaves the earth, another soul arrives," the insider explained.

Bloom is already a father to 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with former-wife Miranda Kerr.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
At Delhi’s Covid-19 review, no answers to 2 crucial questions on Tablighi Jamaat
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to combat Covid-19
With 16 fatalities, this state is 2nd after Maharashtra in Covid-19 deaths
With 16 fatalities, this state is 2nd after Maharashtra in Covid-19 deaths
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
Now, Rajasthan makes wearing masks in urban areas compulsory
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
Woman whose secret recordings exposed Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal dies
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
MG Hector diesel BS 6 launched, price starts at ₹13.88 lakh
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

music news