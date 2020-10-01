e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter’s film faces CBFC scissors, lecherous gazes, mentions of virginity removed

Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter’s film faces CBFC scissors, lecherous gazes, mentions of virginity removed

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter’s latest film Khaali Peeli underwent a bunch of cuts and editing to get Central Board of Film Certification’s approval. The film will be available to watch on pay per view basis online and at a few drive-in theatres.

bollywood Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:31 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be seen together in Khaali Peeli.
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter will be seen together in Khaali Peeli.
         

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s film Khaali Peeli will be out October 2 not just on you laptop and TV screens but also at a few drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Therefore, it was sent to the Central Board of Film Certification and as expected, suffered a bunch of needless editing.

Not just swear words, the CBFC also decided to remove mentions of ‘virginity’, lecherous gazes at Ananya’s character and even the word ‘item’. Some ‘sensuous and explicit’ parts of the song Tehas Nehas were also asked to be edited out.

Hindustantimes

Dialogues such as ‘Saale nalla hai tu. Fattu hai’, ‘Dus saal tak virgin raha; hold karke baitha tha’, ‘virgin bhramachari’ and ‘harami’ were omitted. ‘Maa ki aankh’ was replaced with ‘bhains ki aankh’, ‘maa ki’ with ‘bhains ki’, ‘item’ with ‘ladki’ and ‘r****i’ was replaced with ‘aunty’.

Also read: Abhishek Banerjee plays a romantic character for first time in PariWar, fulfils all 3 criteria needed for his mom’s approval

The producers were also asked to add a disclaimer in the beginning that no one attached with the movie supports exploitation and objectification of children and women. They were also asked to increase the font size of their tobacco warning.

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat. Khaali Peeli went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
KXIP vs MI Live: Bumrah and Pandya strike, MI storm back
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
‘Violates religious beliefs’: BJP lawmaker slams cops over 2.30am cremation
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Nawaz Sharif talks of ‘missile reverse-engineering’ to tout military ties
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In