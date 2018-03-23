Kiara Advani: Karan Johar could have cast any actor in his film, but he chose me, and that makes me very confident

Actor Kiara Advani is on a career high — she’s shot for a Karan Johar film, her Telugu debut with south superstar Mahesh Babu is releasing soon, she’ll start shooting for another Telugu film with Ram Charan Teja, and there are rumours that she will soon sign Housefull 4 too. “Patience really pays off. It’s important to wait and be sure of the right film you are signing,” says Kiara, who was last seen in Machine (2017).

Super excited to have got the chance to be directed by Karan in Bombay Talkies 2, Kiara says, “I feel absolutely thrilled. I mean, he could have taken any other actor and anybody would have loved to work with him. But he chose me, and that makes me feel so special and confident about myself. He picked me as the protagonist for the film that he was directing [out of the four short films in the movie]. I can’t be more grateful for this opportunity.”

There were reports that since Kiara’s career was not moving at a steady pace, she sought help from Karan, who happily agreed to mentor her and even help her get more work. She dodges the actual questions and says, “The struggle has definitely been difficult and a lot works on recommendations too, but looking at my journey, I know talent sustains. I have been here for four years and been fortunate that some good filmmakers worked with me. I have no complaints or regrets.”

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in a still from a short film directed by Karan Johar, in Bombay Talkies.

While a lot of actors crave to work with big banners and top filmmakers, Kiara says her director has to have faith in her work. “I prefer to work with directors that I really believe in and whose work I admire. I have been very lucky that I have been chosen by Neeraj Pandey (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story) or Karan Johar or Abbas Mustan (Machine) to be a part of their films and get directed by them. I trust that they were good for me and I got to work with the finest in Bollywood.”

Asked about if she has signed Housefull 4, Kiara remains tight-lipped and wraps up by saying, “No comments on any of that. I have not signed it yet and when I do sign a film, I will surely announce it.”

