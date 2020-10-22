e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kiara Advani spills the beans about her relationship status, says ‘I’m single till I’m married’

Kiara Advani spills the beans about her relationship status, says ‘I’m single till I’m married’

Actor Kiara Advani, who is rumoured to be dating Sidharth Malhotra, has said that she believes in the mantra ‘I’m single till I’m married’. Kiara said this in an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show.

bollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 09:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen together in Shershaah.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen together in Shershaah.
         

Actor Kiara Advani has said that she believes in the mantra ‘single till I’m married’. Kiara is rumoured to be dating her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

In a virtual appearance on the chat show No Filter Neha, hosted by Neha Dhupia, Kiara said that she wouldn’t mind dating someone from her line of work.

Asked about her relationship status, she said, “So, I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I’m married’. So, I’m not married, that’s why I’m single.” She continued, “I’m just trying to think how much I’ve dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it’s only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don’t think the profession would matter so much.”

 

Earlier this year, Sidharth was said to have been present at Kiara’s birthday party. Both actors posted pictures from the same location on Instagram. Neither has admitted to their relationship, however.

“No, I’m not dating Sidharth, I’m very single,” Kiara had told Zoom at the Filmfare awards red carpet event in 2019. Host Karan Johar had asked Sidharth on Koffee With Karan about the rumours. The actor had replied, “The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I’m having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I’m single.”

Also read: Kiara Advani wants Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur to never shower so they stay all ‘rugged and cool’

While Sidharth was last seen in Marjaavaan, Kiara will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar for the second time, in the upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. She recently featured in the film’s first music video, Burj Khalifa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Nag anti-tank missile ready to be inducted, SANT missile test-fired from Balasore
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
ISRO releases draft policy to regulate space communication by private players
LIVE: With 55,839 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally crosses 7.7 million mark
LIVE: With 55,839 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally crosses 7.7 million mark
12 years of Chandrayaan-1: The mission renewed interest in moon with discovery of water
12 years of Chandrayaan-1: The mission renewed interest in moon with discovery of water
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Parliament’s unusual order to staff: Don’t wash utensils, lunch boxes in the complex
Parliament’s unusual order to staff: Don’t wash utensils, lunch boxes in the complex
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In