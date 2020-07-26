e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Krishna Shroff’s latest, summery photoshoot gets love from Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria: ‘So hot’

Krishna Shroff’s latest, summery photoshoot gets love from Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria: ‘So hot’

Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty, Tara Sutaria and others showered love and compliments on Krishna Shroff and her latest Instagram posts.

bollywood Updated: Jul 26, 2020 09:12 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Krishna Shroff posed in a green dress.
Krishna Shroff posed in a green dress.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has shared pictures from a new photoshoot and it’s a big hit with her friends and fans. The summery new photos got love from many Bollywood celebs, who all showered Krishna with compliments.

The photos show Krishna in a lime green short dress, posing with her wet hair set loose and minimal makeup. The closeups show her flawless and glowing skin. Tiger’s rumored actor girlfriend Disha Patani was among those who commented on Krishna’s post. “So hot,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

BTS. 🌺 📸: @aikee_aah

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

 

View this post on Instagram

📸: @streetstylebombay

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Athiya Shetty, Ananya Pandey, Esha Gupta, Elli Avram and Tara Sutaria also paid her compliments. “Most stunning,” wrote Athiya while Ananya commented “Damnnnn.” Tara wrote, “Gorgeous Kishkins.” “My baby,” wrote her mother Ayesha Shroff.

Earlier on Saturday, Krishna had also dropped comments on Disha’s sun kissed, at-home photoshoot. Disha had shared photos in a summery, floral short dress.

Also read: Dil Bechara: Rajkummar Rao calls Sushant Singh Rajput a superstar, Ranvir Shorey says ‘took breaks to wipe away tears’

Krishna often shares pictures with her boyfriend Eban Hayms. In an interview with Spotboye, Krishna shared how she was instantly attracted to him the moment she met him. “He is very attractive, really my type,” adding, “Over time it became much stronger because I started getting to know him. We shared so much of the same interests. We are so comfortable with each other and have so much in common.”

When a fan on Instagram asked if Krishna and Eban were married, Eban revealed that a wedding was ‘on the cards’. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” he had said.

