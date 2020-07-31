Krishna Shroff says father Jackie Shroff returned from farmhouse after lockdown ‘looking 10 years younger’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 09:47 IST

Krishna Shroff is a fitness enthusiast and so is her entire family. She has said father Jackie Shroff returned home in a much fitter avatar after being stuck at his farmhouse between Mumbai-Pune during the first lockdown for 45 days.

She told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Dad came home after 45 days looking 10 years younger. Seeing the drastic change in himself motivated him.” She said even her mother Ayesha Shroff likes to workout at home and has been trying to keep up with Krishna in fitness.

Krishna has now flown to be with boyfriend Eban Hyams in Sydney, Australia and has revealed that she was exempt from the travel ban since she has been with Eban, who is an Australian citizen, for over a year. She said she is not ready to stop living her life and taking all precautions for safety.

Krishna also said that she has left a rakhi at home for brother Tiger Shroff for the upcoming festival of Raksha Bandhan. Talking about how much she misses him, Krishan said, “We’ve always been extremely close and this just gave us reason for a million more laughs. Not everyone knows this, but my brother is actually one of the funniest persons. I don’t miss too many people, but he tops the list of the ones I do.”

Jackie had also been sharing video messages for his fans during the lockdown, asking them to stay at home. He shared one of the videos with the caption, “Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus.”

He said, “Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home.”

