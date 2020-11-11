e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Kharbanda on her relationship with Pulkit Samrat: He has taught me to be a secure actor

Kriti Kharbanda on her relationship with Pulkit Samrat: He has taught me to be a secure actor

Kriti Kharbanda says she appreciates the energy that her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat brings to the set and that is what makes working with him all the more enjoyable.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:18 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently starred in Taish alongside boyfriend Pulkit Samrat
Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently starred in Taish alongside boyfriend Pulkit Samrat
         

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been painting the world red on social media with their loved-up pictures. While their romance is definitely growing strong with each passing day — the two also spent most of the time together during lockdown — Kharbanda says that the relationship has also been great as they are constantly learning from each other, professionally.

“He has always been a very good actor and I think one thing I love about him is that he is a team player. For him everybody is equal. What I have learnt from him is how to be secure in your own place,” she says.

The actor adds that she herself wonder sometimes how Samrat does it. “That part of my life where I feel more secure as an actor comes from him because I have seen him do it. He holds his own in all his films, in ensembles. It is more difficult to hold your own in ensembles and make sure you are standing out,” Kharbanda adds.

 
My kinda #mondayblues 💙🙃 @pulkitsamrat 😘

Further dolling out praises on Samrat, the Housefull 4 (20189) actor says, “I love how he is evolving g as an actor… I am a very proud as a friend, girlfriend and a co-star.”

The 30-year-old, who has worked with Samrat in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding (2018) and Pagalpanti (2019) and the recent web project, Taish, “appreciates the energy that he brings to the set” and says that’s what makes working with him all the more enjoyable.

“I won’t lie to you, of course it is great having him on set. It is amazing. Not just because we are in a personal relationship. I have worked with Pulkit even before we started dating each other. In fact that is how we first met and that is how we became good friends. If he wasn’t a good co-actor to me, we would not be where we are today personally,” she gushes.

 

Even though the couple has worked together in films together, Kharbanda admits that they never pre-decide about what projects they are taking up.

“We keep our personal and professional life very, very separate. When he signed Taish and when I signed the film, we didn’t know we were both doing the film. We discussed it only after both of us got on board, and we happened to discuss our schedules and that is how we found out,” she signs off.

